Amalgamated Bank Has $205,000 Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 12.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $392.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.10. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.05 and a 52-week high of $460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

