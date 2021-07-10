Amalgamated Bank Sells 554 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,834 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 23.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at about $13,934,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,156,000 after buying an additional 111,562 shares in the last quarter.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 2.12. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELY has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

