Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,525,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,405,000 after buying an additional 191,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,946,000 after buying an additional 259,565 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $72,004,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,313,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 313,129 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,642,000 after purchasing an additional 338,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,075,490.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,034,793.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,871,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $40.74 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.