Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of B. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,277,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,135,000 after acquiring an additional 361,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 188,973 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 631,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after acquiring an additional 140,782 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 629,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after acquiring an additional 111,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Barnes Group stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.