AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.20.

AMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,890.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $430,883.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,130.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,819 shares of company stock worth $7,476,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 340.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 273.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,951 shares in the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $46.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.50. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

