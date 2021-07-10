American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note issued on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million.

AEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $34.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.51. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $184,351.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

