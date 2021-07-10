American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,724 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after purchasing an additional 195,122 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,358 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $171.94 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.47.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

