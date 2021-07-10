American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 94,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 11.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

DBX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $91,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 8,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $239,232.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,668,697. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DBX traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.05. 3,113,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,822,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $31.31.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.