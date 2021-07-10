American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $337,000 Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,532,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $194,115,000 after acquiring an additional 588,082 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,709,000 after acquiring an additional 712,734 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,153,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $131,841,000 after acquiring an additional 188,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,719,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $105,405,000 after acquiring an additional 272,181 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 120.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,339,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $98,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,006 shares during the period. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of VOD stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.67. 2,784,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,746. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.83%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

