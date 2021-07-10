Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $3.27 Billion Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,476,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 532,686 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,269,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $6,461,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $854,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,649,000 after acquiring an additional 178,676 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,694,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,787,888. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.71. The company has a market capitalization of $471.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

