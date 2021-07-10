AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will announce sales of $51.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $53.04 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $45.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year sales of $211.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.58 billion to $211.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $227.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $212.86 billion to $238.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $712,992.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,243.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,890,737 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,308,000 after buying an additional 1,132,213 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,956,000 after buying an additional 505,094 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,626,000 after buying an additional 228,136 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,832,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after buying an additional 938,636 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABC opened at $115.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.48. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $125.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

