Analysts Anticipate Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.47. Lamb Weston reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4,400%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Shares of LW traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $80.82. 463,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,119. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.37.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 23.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.2% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

