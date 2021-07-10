Analysts Anticipate MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). MEI Pharma reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 207.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEIP. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

MEIP opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.05. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

