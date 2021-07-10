Analysts Anticipate TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $809.90 Million

Equities analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to post sales of $809.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $792.70 million to $820.40 million. TopBuild posted sales of $646.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.08.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $20,162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 13.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 6.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $7,136,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.00. 409,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $112.13 and a 12-month high of $235.50.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.