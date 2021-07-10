Analysts Anticipate Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.11). Trillium Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06.

TRIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Shares of TRIL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,735. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.94. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $20.96.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $30,152.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,152.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,938 shares of company stock valued at $96,874. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $239,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 31,405 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 53.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 620,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

