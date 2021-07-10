Analysts Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.41 Million

Equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will post $18.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.58 million and the lowest is $18.18 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $15.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $77.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.91 million to $79.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $84.75 million, with estimates ranging from $78.45 million to $91.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 74.76% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSWC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 181,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,256. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $556.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

