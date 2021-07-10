Analysts Expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.34. CNH Industrial reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 485.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,502 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,215,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,763,000 after purchasing an additional 362,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 19,374,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,744,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515,124 shares during the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.33. 2,707,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -816.50 and a beta of 1.71.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

