Analysts Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Post $1.60 EPS

Brokerages expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to post $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.66. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.33 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of MBIN stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,625. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 34.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 129.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 44.9% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

