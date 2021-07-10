Analysts Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SUPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

