Analysts Set American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target at $137.35

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $171.94 on Wednesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

