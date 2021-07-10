Analysts Set DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target at $58.30

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

DOCN stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.44. 565,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,204. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.02. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $296,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

