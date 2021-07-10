Analysts Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT at $151.95

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.95.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $119.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.