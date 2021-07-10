Analysts Set ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target at $235.60

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.60.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $210.50. 946,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,531. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $167.24 and a 1-year high of $234.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 11.49%. Equities analysts predict that ICON Public will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in ICON Public by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

