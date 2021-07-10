Analysts Set Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target at $11.08

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.08.
A number of analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th.
Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $13.30.
In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,732,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,104,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,989 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,046 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 470.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,227,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,358 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.