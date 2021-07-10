Analysts Set Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target at $11.08

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,732,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,104,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,989 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,046 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 470.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,227,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,358 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.