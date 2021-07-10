Analysts Set Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) PT at C$2.41

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.47.

TCW has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Monday, July 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of TCW traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,045. The company has a market cap of C$696.72 million and a P/E ratio of -9.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.46. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$0.82 and a 52-week high of C$2.74.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.0496337 EPS for the current year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

