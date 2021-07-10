Analyzing 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) and LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) and LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 1Life Healthcare and LifeMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1Life Healthcare -22.27% -18.06% -8.92% LifeMD -132.56% N/A -652.43%

84.0% of 1Life Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of LifeMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of 1Life Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.6% of LifeMD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

1Life Healthcare has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeMD has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1Life Healthcare and LifeMD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1Life Healthcare $380.22 million 11.27 -$88.72 million ($0.67) -46.52 LifeMD $37.29 million 7.72 -$58.65 million ($4.44) -2.44

LifeMD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1Life Healthcare. 1Life Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LifeMD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for 1Life Healthcare and LifeMD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1Life Healthcare 0 2 14 0 2.88 LifeMD 0 0 1 0 3.00

1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $47.31, indicating a potential upside of 51.79%. LifeMD has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 269.34%. Given LifeMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LifeMD is more favorable than 1Life Healthcare.

Summary

1Life Healthcare beats LifeMD on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc. operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs. The company also offers administrative and managerial services pursuant to contracts with physician-owned professional corporations or One Medical Entities. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 549,000 members in 13 markets in the United States; and 8,000 enterprise clients. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc. operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support. It also offers PDFSimpli, an online software-as-a-service platform that allows users to create, edit, convert, sign, and share PDF documents. LifeMD sells its products directly to consumers and through e-commerce platforms, as well as through third party partner channels. The company was formerly known as Conversion Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LifeMD, Inc. in February 2021. LifeMD, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

