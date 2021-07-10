Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLAN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Anaplan by 1,912.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $91,657,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Anaplan by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,175,000 after acquiring an additional 799,992 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 27.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,149,000 after purchasing an additional 713,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Anaplan by 2,935.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 735,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,630,000 after purchasing an additional 711,697 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

NYSE PLAN opened at $54.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.66. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.35 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $2,711,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at $81,018,666.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,337,214 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

