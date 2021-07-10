Andra AP fonden Buys 2,900 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.29.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $220.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $221.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.42.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

