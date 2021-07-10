Andra AP fonden Cuts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

NYSE AWK opened at $162.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.22. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.74 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

