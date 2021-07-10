Andra AP fonden Increases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,564.53 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,566.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,458.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

