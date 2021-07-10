Andra AP fonden Reduces Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,759,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,969,000 after purchasing an additional 83,643 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after purchasing an additional 53,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $70.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

