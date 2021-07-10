AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $32.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. AngioDynamics traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 2992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94.

About AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

