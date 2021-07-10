AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Raymond James

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.92. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives raised its position in AngioDynamics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AngioDynamics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in AngioDynamics by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.