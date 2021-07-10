Antiample Market Capitalization Reaches $961,195.64 (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Antiample has a market cap of $961,195.64 and $705.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Antiample coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Antiample has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Antiample

Antiample is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

