Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,490 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

ANTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 1,241.67 ($16.22).

Shares of Antofagasta stock traded up GBX 25.50 ($0.33) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,442.50 ($18.85). 1,401,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,321. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,570.94. The company has a market cap of £14.22 billion and a PE ratio of 38.67. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 968.40 ($12.65) and a one year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

