Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aperam from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aperam from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aperam presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

APEMY opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $2.5681 per share. This is an increase from Aperam’s previous dividend of $2.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 4.45%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is 94.24%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

