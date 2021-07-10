APG Asset Management N.V. Buys New Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,083,000 after buying an additional 350,109 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 785.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,377 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,846,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,266,000 after acquiring an additional 647,631 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

NYSE VVV opened at $32.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.