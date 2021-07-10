APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,901 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 1,986.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BB opened at $11.79 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.25.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

