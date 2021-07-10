APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New $712,000 Investment in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,461,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Li Auto by 35.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,344,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,869 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,922,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,060,000 after purchasing an additional 361,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.72.

LI opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.83. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion and a PE ratio of -198.88.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

