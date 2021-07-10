APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases Shares of 7,700 Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $233,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 41.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 679.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 71.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 125,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $547,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

SON opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.17.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

