APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 92,349 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.23%.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

