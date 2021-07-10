Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) fell 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.00 and last traded at $74.00. 3,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 783,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.75.
Several brokerages recently commented on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.55.
In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,398,544.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 47,294 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
