Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) fell 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.00 and last traded at $74.00. 3,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 783,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $176.06 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,398,544.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 47,294 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

