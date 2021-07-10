Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Decreased by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.6% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $145.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

