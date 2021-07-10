Aragon Court (ANJ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $89,102.00

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Aragon Court coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges. Aragon Court has a market capitalization of $14.66 million and $89,102.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded 106% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aragon Court alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00053845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.80 or 0.00876828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00044296 BTC.

Aragon Court Profile

Aragon Court (CRYPTO:ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon Court directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon Court should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon Court using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Court Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon Court and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.