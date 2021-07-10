Arbidex (ABX) Achieves Market Cap of $310,107.64

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, Arbidex has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arbidex has a total market cap of $310,107.64 and $72,892.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbidex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00053455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.80 or 0.00882852 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

About Arbidex

ABX is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,354,622 coins. Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Buying and Selling Arbidex

