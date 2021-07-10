Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total transaction of $157,278.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,426.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total value of $25,976.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,229 shares of company stock worth $30,187,809 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $378.03 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $378.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $347.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.47.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

