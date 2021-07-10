Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 30.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,768 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $41,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sonos by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Sonos by 366.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SONO traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.88. 1,263,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,265. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.34.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,825,414.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,294,756.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $4,998,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,945 shares of company stock valued at $10,075,665 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

