Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $29.27 Million Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,254 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.71% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $29,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,075,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,957,000 after acquiring an additional 659,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,040,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,497,000 after acquiring an additional 840,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,795,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,432,000 after acquiring an additional 182,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,414,000 after acquiring an additional 231,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,456 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WWE traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.34. 500,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,544. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WWE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

