Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $46.31 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,598 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $46,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

IWM stock traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.38. 23,976,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,502,525. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.53. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $138.46 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

