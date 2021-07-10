Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 878,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 40,709 shares during the period. Monro comprises about 1.3% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $57,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNRO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Monro by 54.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 51,186 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Monro by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Monro during the first quarter valued at $290,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on MNRO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of MNRO traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.31. The company had a trading volume of 74,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,150. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.34 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

